Lil Uzi Vert caught everybody sleeping. Eternal Atake, the Philly rap scamp’s follow-up to the star-making 2017 album Luv Is Rage 2, just showed up in the middle of the morning and caught everybody napping. As I’m writing this, Eternal Atake is up on Spotify but not on Apple Music. The kid just sent everyone scrambling.

There is a backstory here. Uzi has been locked in a power struggle with his onetime mentor and label boss DJ Drama for a while now; he even announced last year that he was quitting music. And yet Uzi remained a huge star. He remained near the top of a whole lot of festival bills, and he kept showing up on a whole lot of other rappers’ albums. In the past few months, Uzi has done all the usual things that rappers are supposed to do when they’ve got albums coming out. He’s released single: The frantic “Futsal Shuffle 2020” and the Backstreet Boys-sampling “That Way.” He just dropped a promotional short film earlier this week. And then, like a true chaos agent, he threw his album out into the world when nobody expected it.

Uzi on Twitter this morning: “YALL READY TODAY IS THE DAY !!!! FUCK NEXT FRIDAY WE DOING THIS NOW !!!!!! #ETERNALATAKE BABY PLUTO ” And sure enough, Eternal Atake is now out in the world. It’s got 18 tracks, and both “Futsal Shuffle” and “That Way” are labeled as bonus tracks. It’s also got only one guest, the Internet’s Syd. This is a lot to process! On first listen, this album sounds really good, but the chaos of the moment is making the music a little hard to process. Stream the whole thing below.

YALL READY TODAY IS THE DAY !!!! FUCK NEXT FRIDAY WE DOING THIS NOW !!!!!! #ETERNALATAKE BABY PLUTO — BABY PLUTO ☄️® (@LILUZIVERT) March 6, 2020

Eternal Atake is out now on Atlantic.