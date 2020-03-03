Watch Lil Uzi Vert’s “Baby Pluto” Short Film Promoting New Album Eternal Atake

On Dec. 9, 2018, Lil Uzi Vert confirmed that he had finished recording his new album Eternal Atake, the follow-up to 2017’s stardom-cementing Luv Is Rage 2. Within a few weeks, Uzi announced that he had deleted the album and was quitting music. By May 2019, he was supposedly done with the album again and hoped to release it by June, but it never materialized. Tensions with label head DJ Drama repeatedly spilled over into public, leading some to wonder whether Drama was holding Uzi’s album hostage. It’s not exactly the Carter V saga, but for a while it seemed like Eternal Atake would never come out.

It’s finally coming out. Last Friday, Uzi announced on Instagram Live that Eternal Atake would drop within two weeks. He’s made that kind of promise before, but this one seems legit. Today, just days after dropping the Backstreet Boys-interpolating “That Way,” Uzi held an informal fan poll to select the album’s cover art. And now he’s shared a short film called “Baby Pluto” promoting the new album. It stars Uzi as an office worker who is bombarded with directions to mysterious coordinates, where he witnesses a spaceship crash. The story quickly unfolds from there.

“Baby Pluto” is directed by Uzi and Gibson Hazard. Watch below.

Eternal Atake is out soon — presumably by 3/13 — on Generation Now/Atlantic.