Lil Uzi Vert – “Futsal Shuffle 2020″

In recent months, the explosive and influential young rap star Lil Uzi Vert has been bitterly feuding with DJ Drama, his own label boss, and he’s also been frantically teasing a new single called “Fustal Shuffle 2020.” In hyping the song up, Uzi has also been sure to point out that the track has a complicated, athletic dance. (He insists that it’s “super easy.” It does not look super easy.) Today, “Fustal Shuffle 2020″ has finally come out, and I might have to figure out how to do this damn dance.

“Fustal Shuffle 2020″ is a truly ridiculous song. It’s built on the strobing synth-horns of circa-2005 big-room house music, which at least means that it doesn’t really sound like Atlanta trap. And Uzi turns out to be the perfect person to bring this sound back, since he sounds cartoonishly energetic and fully sincere when surfing over it.

“Fustal Shuffle 2020″ is the first single from Uzi’s apparently-forthcoming album Eternal Awake. It samples Tyler, The Creator, as well as Uzi’s own Nardwuar interviews. It is extremely catchy, and I can already tell that I’m going to listen to it more times than is really healthy. Below, check out both the song and the Lil Uzi Vert dance instructional.

Step out Left

Step out Right

Cancel Out

REPEAT Super easy !!!! Don’t Forget ALOT OF HAND MOVEMENT #FutsalShuffle pic.twitter.com/TIRW3Ir8q0 — Uzi London ☄️® (@LILUZIVERT) December 1, 2019

“Fustal Shuffle 2020″ is out now on the streaming services. Don’t forget a lot of hand movement.