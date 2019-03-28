Back in January, Lil Uzi Vert said that he was quitting music. Well, he didn’t! The Philly rapper recently joined JAY-Z’s Roc Nation following a dispute with his record label Generation Now, who he claims have prevented him from releasing his much-anticipated sophomore album, Eternal Atake. Today, he shares a new single called “Free Uzi.”

Uzi raps rapid-fire over a minimal beat. According to the lyrics, he owes $3M in taxes: “Had to get my business together/I had $3 million in taxes/I got it all off on this level/They said it’s $3 million missing/I ain’t say nothing, I stay level.”

Last year, Uzi released “New Patek” and was featured on a bunch of songs, like Travis Scott’s “Watch,” Playboi Carti’s “Shoota,” Juice WRLD’s “Wasted,” Young Thug’s “Up” and “It’s A Slime,” Lil Baby and Gunna’s “Life Goes On.”

Listen to “Free Uzi” below.