Lil Uzi Vert – “New Patek”

A thread on the Genius message boards determined that 25 out of about 200 hip-hop songs that charted last year mentioned the Patek Philippe luxury watch. I don’t have stats for 2018 handy, but here’s at least one song that’s guaranteed to chart: the first new Lil Uzi Vert solo track in a while, which is called “New Patek.”

Uzi’s guested on a bunch of songs this year — Travis Scott’s “Watch,” Playboi Carti’s “Shoota,” Juice WRLD’s “Wasted,” Young Thug’s “Up” and “It’s A Slime,” Lil Baby and Gunna’s “Life Goes On” — but in terms of his own canon, he’s been quiet since last year’s blockbuster Luv Is Rage 2. He’s been teasing a new album called Eternal Atake, so perhaps “New Patek” is on it — though there’s no telling which advance rap singles will actually end up on an album’s tracklist, nor which ones were even intended for an album. As Pitchfork points out, Uzi shared part of “New Patek” in an Instagram post teasing Eternal Atake back in June, so… it’s probably on the album?

Anyhow, “New Patek” finds Uzi in flex mode, and you can find it below, along with the old Instagram teaser.