Shoegaze’s Pioneering Women Are Still Going Strong

When Emma Anderson was working on her first solo album Pearlies, she originally refused to sing on it. “I just believed I couldn’t really do it,” she says over coffee in Brighton. “It might even have been something from my childhood. I remember I tried to get into the choir at school and I was always rejected.” Not the words you’d expect from the co-founder of Lush – one of the biggest ’90s-era shoegaze bands signed to 4AD – who not only wrote beloved songs like “Sweetness & Light” and “Deluxe” but sang backing vocals on them.

It was only when she approached Cocteau Twins’ Robin Guthrie (he’d produced Lush’s 1992 album Spooky) about potentially producing the record and his insistence that she sing or he would decline that she finally relented. “I just thought, ‘What’s the worst that can happen for God’s sake, and maybe it is time I sang my own songs,'” she says. Anderson had also considered having others sing and realized it would make the whole project easier if she just did it. “At this point in my life, I should just take the plunge,” says the 56-year-old. “And here we are, I did it.” (Even better, her fears of reviews saying she couldn’t sing did not come to fruition.)

Released last October on Sonic Cathedral, Pearlies was produced in the end by James Chapman (known as Maps) and features some guitar playing by Suede’s Richard Oakes, but it’s the first time the focus has solely been on Anderson. It’s a new thing for her that she’s still wrestling with; she didn’t even want her name on the record (SC label boss Nat Cramp insisted it was), and she still finds it weird having her face on the sleeve. “I’m getting used to it,” she says. “But you forget about the internet and how much you’re gonna actually keep seeing that record!”

Things have obviously changed immensely since the ’90s now that Anderson is back on the music scene: There is a noticeable decline in ageism, with Anderson citing other women over 50 also putting out records like Beth Gibbons, Alison Goldfrapp, and PJ Harvey. “And that is a really good thing,” she says. Also, “the sexist, horrible ass-grabby crew – they seem to have gone as well,” she adds. She noticed it during Lush’s brief reunion in 2016; the tour’s crew had all been to college, and there were more women. “We had a woman on monitors,” she says.

Anderson does find the current shoegaze revival a bit strange at times – especially when 22-year-olds are showing up at her in-store appearances – but she’s pleased by it nonetheless. “I think it’s great that the music has stood the test of time,” she says. But despite having been part of shoegaze the first time around, she feels the way Lush is viewed now is not quite what the reality was. “I think the passage of time has made Lush look a bit bigger than we actually were,” she says. “I’ve never made a lot of money from Lush.” But she also admits that her time away from music as a single mum might have affected her perspective. “Maybe my brain hasn’t quite caught up with it because life has got in the way,” she says. “I’m shopping, cooking and cleaning. I lead a really normal life.”

