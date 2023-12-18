Quannnnic’s creative path closely mirrors the trajectory of their friend and labelmate Jane Remover, a 20-year-old who also got their start in digicore and has since progressed into making what’s essentially inverted post-rock; moving out of electronic-based music and into traditional rock, thus arriving at a similar cross-genre nexus as post-rock progenitors like Disco Inferno and Bark Psychosis, but from the opposite direction. Her new album Census Designated assembles pitch-corrected vocal mews, digicore cadences, blue-light synth squeals, clattering digi-drums, and dirgey guitar wails to create a sort of disembodied version of shoegaze. Jane’s music is slightly more sophisticated and heady than quannnic’s, and while she has a respectable fanbase she’s happy with, she has only a fraction of the streaming engagement (163k Spotify monthly listeners — which, before this boom time, would’ve been a very impressive figure for a young shoegaze act).

Jane, quannnic, and flyingfish — through the latter’s transparent use of midi instruments, which is out of necessity since he doesn’t play guitar, but yields artistic results — are playing with sounds that are quite novel within the Western shoegaze lineage, but are already well-established in the East Asian shoegaze scene. The influence of Korean one-man shoegaze auteur Parannoul is particularly heavy. His cult-adored 2021 debut, To See The Next Part Of The Dream, uses only midi instruments — and vocals recorded on a Galaxy S5 smartphone! — to unleash a downpour of lo-fi shoegaze that’s both caustic and brittle, panoramic and intimate. Pay close attention to the clipping low-end of Parannoul’s computerized sound, and you’ll notice the same artificial rumble in quannnic, Jane, and flyingfish’s work.

Quannnic also namedrops the Japanese Vocaloid shoegaze compilation mikgazer vol. 1, which throws the voice of Hatsune Miku, a Japanese digital popstar created using the singing-synthesizer software Vocaloid, over a variety of shoegaze compositions made from various Vocaloid musicians. Rate Your Music denizens have dubbed this the 11th greatest shoegaze album of all time, slotting right between the debuts from My Bloody Valentine and Parannoul. Fittingly, mikgazer’s first song, Nekobolo’s brilliantly absorbing “嘘と絵画,” blurs MBV-ish chord progressions with the crushed, clanking synth drums Parannoul would run with a decade later. Among the heads of zoomer-gaze, whose maverick tastemaking on RYM and Reddit wafts onto TikTok, bands like Candy Claws, Panchiko, and Sweet Trip — whose heavy use of synths and digital effects are as crucial to the songs as the signature shoegaze guitars — have become just as important to shoegaze’s DNA, if not moreso, than the Creation Records classics.

Beyond their sonic influence, what Parannoul and mikgazer have done is show a new generation of ‘gazers that analog instruments aren’t needed to make shoegaze, which could either be viewed as a novel evolution or a polarizing regression. Clearly, as the popularity of Wisp and flyingfish’s music has demonstrated, young listeners don’t care if their shoegaze was made with “authentic” instruments. Even sign crushes motorist poo-poos slowcore’s conventional rockism by using digital plugins instead of real-life pedals, and records his guitar directly into a free DAW called Waveform. quannnic used plenty of digital instruments on kenopsia, but they’re actually a bit of a purist about using real guitar to make their shoegaze flurries. They were “shocked” to learn not a single guitar was strummed on Parannoul’s debut, and are skeptical of an increased reliance on midi chord packs.

“I hate to be a boomer and be like, ‘Oh, midi guitars are not real music,'” they say. “But it’s just people using chord packs to make the same song over and over again.”

A few years ago, many of the most prominent shoegaze bands were taking full advantage of today’s state-of-the-art audio equipment (light years ahead of the analog programs that shoegaze’s originators had to work with) to produce the glassiest, crispest, most wide-angle shoegaze albums possible. In 2023, the shoegaze that’s really popping off is distinctly lo-fi and homemade, and the technology that’s being embraced is of the home-studio variety. Now, a random teenager with a basic DAW can craft a Billboard-charting shoegaze song with their mouse and keys.

However, what makes this new guard even more fascinating is how their humble production quality and post-internet influences are colliding with above-ground rock and a distinctly American strain of shoegaze colloquially known as “nu-gaze,” a heavier, grungier, more metallic form of shoegaze rooted in ’90s rock. In other words, the Deftones side of the Deftones-Duster continuum. Quannnic says they were listening to a lot of Deftones and Paramore while making “life imitates life,” which has the same grungy, molten shoegaze density as many of the best songs on Jane Remover’s Census Designated.

The swaggering velocity of big-room rock also has an indelible thumbprint on Wisp’s pounding “Your Face,” and that strain of shoegaze, while maybe foreign to listeners whose genre reference points are the docile Slowdive and blissful Lush, is especially popular with the TikTok-era crowd. Beyond Deftones, modern nu-gaze bands like Fleshwater and Glare are popping off, and so are their direct ancestors from the early 2010s, when this convergence of brooding grunge riffs and chiming shoegaze effects made an unexpected return in the American underground. Both Basement and Superheaven (who quannnic name as an influence) are experiencing a retroactive resurgence thanks to their 10-year-old songs going TikTok viral, “Covet” and “Youngest Daughter,” respectively. (“Youngest Daughter,” released in 2013 when Superheaven were headlining 250-cap rooms at best, now sits at #3 on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.) Neither are shoegaze, exactly, but they inform the angsty snarl of Fleshwater and Narrow Head — all part of the TikTok-era alt-rock soup that Deftones, Midwest emo, hardcore, Paramore circa “Decode,” and now shoegaze are simmering in.

That flavor palette is baked into the sound of emerging shoegaze soloist Novulent, whose 2023 single “savior” is having a moment on TikTok (34k videos, and marked “Popular” by the app). Dark, sexy, and pained, with filmic Auto-Tune on the vocals, suffocating drums that sound synthetic, and crushing shoegaze guitars, “savior” is a paradigmatic 2023 shoegaze song — especially for the way it’s being used on TikTok.

In one popular video, the track’s explosive climax soundtracks an iconic anti-drunk driving commercial where beer waterfalls out of the perpetrator’s car door. In “savior” and other nu-gaze songs, the moment when sweltering tension gets released is the portion that TikTokers reach for. Gushes of ear-bleeding shoegaze guitar are perfect for dramatizing a face-filter, soundtracking a moody carousel, or even melo-dramatizing a stuffed animal sulking on a shower floor.

Such tree-falling shoegaze crashes are often associated with the music of Whirr, a quasi-canceled millennial band who’re fiercely beloved by Gen-Z gazers. Wisp, whose Instagram handle is “whirrwhore4lyfe,” says Whirr are masters of “the part [in a song] where you kind of feel the drop and all the instruments work so perfectly.” It’s interesting to see shoegaze songs be partitioned into “drops,” the same way people pinpoint the fist-pumping climax of a techno or dubstep song; genres that provide club-goers with the service of rhythm, facilitating a functional relationship between song and dancer that feels out-of-sync with the historically aloof, album-oriented rockism of shoegaze.

In fact, all of this shoegaze chatter on TikTok — an app rooted in a culture of song and dance — feels a little uncanny. At least in the rock space, artists who post and promote their music directly on the app are seen as hacky by much of the indie-rock bohemia. On some level, a shoegaze artist encouraging a video trend feels asymmetrical with the head-in-the-knobs shyness of the genre’s character. Quannnic and sign crushes motorist are both tacitly grateful yet vocally ambivalent toward the shoegaze “scene” on TikTok — a domain where Duster are incessantly memed as depression-core, and quannnic is both eagerly celebrated and also blamed for the “type beat” detritus that’s arriving in “life imitates life”‘s wake.

Wisp, who was merely a shoegaze scholar before she fell into making it herself, understands where people are coming from when they bemoan some of shoegaze TikTok’s more irritating factions. But overall, she’s a defender of the platform, and is simply happy to see so many people enjoying the genre she’s loved throughout her teenage years.

“There was a period in my career where I was like, ‘Eh, I don’t know if I want to post on TikTok anymore,'” Wisp tells me. “But I think you just have to get past that whole, ‘TikTok is cringey’ or ‘I don’t want to be an artist who posts on TikTok’ and kind of just take advantage of how big the platform is, and how many people are appreciating and loving shoegaze on TikTok right now.”

Quannnic’s more skeptical. Their new album Stepdream draws as much influence from Elliot Smith and Jeff Buckley as it does Parannoul, and they were intentionally “trying to make it sound unlikeable to the people that like only ‘life imitates life,'” they say. Even though they’re the direct beneficiary of all this hype, they’re not sure how much longer shoegaze will remain at this fever pitch unless the sound mutates yet again in 2024.

“I think that if it continues to be unique then it will hang on for a couple more years,” they muse. “But if it’s just the same ‘quannnic type beats,’ I think people will get bored of that really quick. And I feel like people are [already] getting bored of it.”

To play devil’s advocate a bit, are we witnessing the shoegaze equivalent to what Candlebox and Bush were to grunge? The bands who came along after the alt-rock pioneers who grinded for a decade with diminishing returns, fortuitously swooping in on an already-primed audience and rocketing to major-label status without having to “prove themselves” in the traditional indie-rock way? Are we headed for a wave of opportunistic interlopers with commercial ambitions who’ll jump on this trend and run away with the money? If music history is any guide, then yes. But I don’t think any of these artists — quannnic, Wisp, flyingfish, and sign crushes motorist — are playing that game.

Chiefly, I don’t sense a hunger to sell out here. McCay told me bluntly why a major label is of no use to sign crushes motorist or any of his other projects, much to the dismay of the A&Rs who’ve banged his line. “They offer two things: an advance and marketing, and I don’t need either of those,” he says with a shrug. Wisp ended up signing (and she feels very “secure” with that decision), but she seems most excited to use her newfound spotlight to put on for younger bands who’ve yet to break. I didn’t get a whiff of rockstar ambition throughout our conversation.

With Stepdream, quannnic could’ve churned out a full album’s worth of “life imitates life” (a request they get from rando TikTokers on the daily) but instead swerved in a more collegiate singer-songwriter direction. And flyingfish is openly disappointed in the quality of his discography and wants to make something that will “influence music for generations to come.” Not just relish his algorithmic privilege and churn out hollow playlist fodder for easy checks.

Wherever shoegaze ends up in the years to come, I’m inclined to be excited by the youthful optimism Wisp displays about this extraordinary moment in the genre’s history — trend-hoppers and corporate stooges be damned.

“I definitely think that this newer shoegaze generation is bringing in a lot of fans who will be here forever,” she says, smiling. “And I can tell that they love shoegaze just as much as the artists do.”