Watch Pete Davidson & Adam Sandler’s Quarantine Rap From SNL At Home

Saturday Night Live managed to do another At Home quarantine episode last night. Pete Davidson did another rap video — last time he riffed on Drake. This time, he had Adam Sandler help him out with a verse on a song called “Stuck In The House.” There was also a cameo from Rob Schneider. Earlier this month, Sandler did his own “quarantine song” on Jimmy Fallon.

Elsewhere, DJ Khaled and Charles Barkley appeared in the recurring sketch “What’s Up With That,” and Bad Bunny popped up in a cooking show as “Big Bunny,” a salesman who hawks big pots and sweatpants. Brad Pitt showed up to play Dr. Anthony Fauci in the cold open. as Fauci himself wished. Miley Cyrus was also on hand to cover Pink Floyd.

Check out clips from SNL below.