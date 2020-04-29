Kaytranada Presides Over Night Club Dance-Fights In His Great “Need It” Video

At the end of last year, the great Haitian-Canadian dance producer Kaytranada released his sophomore LP BUBBA, which followed nearly four years after his great debut 99%. BUBBA has a tracklist full of big-name collaborators, including Pharrell Williams, Kali Uchis, Tinashe, and GoldLink. And now it also has one great music video, too.

“Need It” is a thumping, rippling collaboration with the fluid Virginia singer and rapper Masego, and its new video comes from director Andre Bato. Kaytranada is in the clip, but he’s not the focus. Instead, Bato shoots a story about a nightclub confrontation in the same stylized blue-light visual scheme that Hype Williams used for the endlessly rewatchable opening of his 1998 film Belly.

In the beginning, the clip seems like it’s about to show a drug deal or a gunfight. Instead, the scene suddenly and gloriously transforms into a Step Up sequel. This leads to both death and magic. This is an inventive and surprising video, and it’s a whole lot of fun to watch. Check it out below.

BUBBA is out now on RCA.