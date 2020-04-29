Last month, after getting into a public battle with her original record label, the ascendant Houston rap star Megan Thee Stallion released her album Suga. Within a couple of weeks of memes, “Savage” emerged as the big viral hit from the LP. Today, that song gets a royal visitation in the form of a remix that features fellow Houston hottie Beyoncé. It’s a good one, too.

“Savage” was already pretty nasty in its original form. On the remix, Beyoncé sings and raps, and her rapping is extremely good: “Hips tik tok when I dance/ No more dating time, she might start an OnlyFans/ Big B, and that B stands for bands/ If you wanna see some real ass, baby, here’s your chance.” Lots of people can rap about their ass. It sounds different coming from Beyoncé.

Megan also has a new verse on the track, and she continues to sound extremely tough. Hear the remix and the original below.

The “Savage” remix is up on the streaming services now.