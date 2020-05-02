Gorillaz – “How Far?” (Feat. Tony Allen & Skepta)

Legendary Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen passed away this week. And now his longtime friend and collaborator Damon Albarn, who played with Allen in the supergroups the Good, The Bad & The Queen and Rocket Juice And The Moon, has paid tribute with a new song. “How Far?” features Tony Allen and Skepta and was written and recorded in London just before lockdown.

“How Far?” is the latest installment of Gorillaz’s Song Machine Season One, in which the virtual band records new collaborative singles with all kinds of artists and releases them as they are completed. The project has already yielded “Momentary Bliss” with slowthai and Slaves, “Désolé” featuring Fatoumata Diawara, and “Aries” featuring Peter Hook & Georgia.

Listen to “How Far?” below.