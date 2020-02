Two days ago, Gorillaz started teasing the first “season” of a new project called Song Machine. Yesterday, we found out what it actually is — a series of collaborative singles, aka “episodes,” that will be released throughout the year. And today, the first installment has already arrived.

“Momentary Bliss” is a collaboration with the politically charged British rapper slowthai and the UK punk duo Slaves. Listen and watch a video documenting the song’s creation in the studio below.