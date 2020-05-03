Watch The War On Drugs Play “Pain” & “Under The Pressure” On Love From Philly Live Fundraiser

The War On Drugs performed during a special livestream on Sunday night called Love From Philly Live, which was a fundraiser for members of the city’s entertainment community — proceeds from the event went to 30 Amp Circuit.

Separated in cities around the country, the band got together for a socially distant performance of a couple songs: A Deeper Understanding’s “Pain” and Lost In The Dream’s “Under The Pressure,” the latter of which they dedicated to Philly venue Johnny Brenda’s.

Bandleader Adam Granduciel previewed their at-home performance like this: “Did I wear the same clothes for three days just to get a halfway decent version of ‘under the pressure?’ If DI guitars sound this good then why do I have all these stupid amps? Or is Anthony in a “’chotchke-off’ with lee Sklar? Are midi cables the only thing buried in robbie’s basement? The answers to these questions and more.”

Watch it starting at the 5hr42m mark in the stream below.

Last month, Granduciel went on Instagram live to debut some new TWOD music.