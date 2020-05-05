The 1975’s Matty Healy Launches Podcast Interview Series With Brian Eno, Stevie Nicks, Conor Oberst, & More

The 1975 are really, finally going to release their new album Notes On A Conditional Form later this month. We won’t rehash the timeline yet again, but you can catch up on all the twists and turns here if you so choose. In the meantime, here’s something 1975 fans can listen to while we await the album: Matty Healy has launched a new podcast series in which he interviews an extremely intriguing list of musicians.

Healy’s cast of “friends and heros” includes the following: Legendary producer, glam-rocker, and ambient pioneer Brian Eno. Iconic Sonic Youth co-founder Kim Gordon. Influential minimalist composer Steve Reich. Emo mastermind Mike Kinsella of American Football and Owen fame. Primal Scream rabble-rouser Bobby Gillespie. Bright Eyes mastermind Conor Oberst. Classic rock goddess Stevie Nicks. That’s an extremely cool list! And one very in keeping with Healy’s tastes.

Every podcast is now live at The Face starting now, and they’ve helpfully made each one embeddable on SoundCloud so you can listen below. Transcripts of the calls are also available: Eno, Gordon, Reich, Kinsella, Gillespie, Oberst, Nicks.

I have done a podcast series. It will be live from 4pm today on @TheFaceMagazine website.

You can listen to me in conversation with some of my friends and heros. My guests include: Brian Eno

Kim Gordon

Steve Reich

Mike Kinsella

Bobby Gillespie

Conor Oberst

Stevie Nicks — (@Truman_Black) May 5, 2020

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 5/22 on Interscope/Dirty Hit.