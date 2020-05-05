Watch Kurt Vile Cover John Prine’s “Sam Stone”

Kurt Vile and John Prine had a history. The two musicians played together and collaborated together, and in a recent interview with Vulture, Vile reminisced about how nervous he would get when he was in the same room as Prine:

I’d get starstruck and kinda awkward around John. He’d be talking, and telling me all these wonderful stories from way back, and it was like everything he said was just rushing by me. I couldn’t hear any of it, because my brain was flying. I was so nervous, but everything he said hit me later. I was in the studio with him recently, and he said, “You know I love singing with you, Kurt,” as if it was something we did all the time. That was really wild, and it meant a lot to me.

Over the weekend, Vile performed during the Love From Philly livestream fundraiser — the same one that The War On Drugs played on — and he wrapped up his 3-song set with a cover of Prine’s “Sam Stone,” which Vile covered previously with Prine himself on-stage at a Philly show in 2018.

Watch Vile play it at the 10-minute mark below.

