Arkansas Hosting Rock Concert Next Week, “Fan Pods” On Sale Now

While most of us are still waiting out the pandemic from the safety of our own homes, parts of the United States are starting to open back up. Missouri Governor Mike Parson has already announced that concerts in the state can resume this week, with appropriately spaced out seating arrangements. And now, in what will likely be one of the first live in-person shows since the country shut down in mid-March, Billboard reports that there’s a concert scheduled to take place in Arkansas next week.

Travis McCready, frontman of the country-rock band Bishop Gunn, will give “an intimate solo acoustic performance” at TempleLive in Fort Smith, AR on 5/15. Tickets can only be purchased in “fan pods” of 2-12 assigned seats, each of which will be six feet apart from the next seating group, and the venue’s capacity has been reduced 80% from 1100 to 229. Face masks, which will be available for purchase at the event, are required for all attendees and employees.

The venue will be sanitized by an independent third party via fog sprayers before and after the event. Concertgoers will have their temperatures taken upon arrival. Bathrooms will be limited to 10 people at a time, and all soap and paper towel dispensers will be no touch. All beverages at the event will be prepackaged or have lids. And employees will will be actively wiping down touch points in the venue and restrooms throughout the show.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Monday that indoor venues could resume live shows as of 5/18 — three days after McCready’s show is set to take place — with fewer than 50 people in attendance and strict social distancing guidelines. While a representative for Fort Smith’s mayor confirmed that the city would follow the state’s guidelines for reopening concerts, a representative for TempleLive confirmed to Billboard that the show will in fact take place on 5/15.