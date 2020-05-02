Missouri Governor Says Concerts Can Resume Monday

While many states are staying firmly locked down, some are already beginning the gradual process of reopening their economies. In accordance with Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s Show Me Strong recovery plan, Billboard reports, retail stores in the state will be able to serve customers in-store at limited capacities starting Monday, 5/4. Restaurants will be able to have patrons dine in while remaining socially distanced. And, somewhat shockingly, concerts will also be able to resume.

The Show Me Strong guidelines say that large live events and social gatherings are no longer banned “as long as necessary precautions are taken and six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families.” Seating at concerts, movie theaters, and stadiums “shall be spaced out according to social distancing requirements.” A representative from Missouri’s Department Of Health And Senior Services tells Billboard that concerts do not have to adhere to the same occupancy limitations as retail businesses.

But even though the governor’s given the okay, that obviously doesn’t mean that everything in Missouri is going back to normal just yet. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson plans to keep the city’s Stay Home order in effect until further notice. Other major cities like Springfield and Kansas City will not see concerts or large gathering return next week either. And even some venues in cities that can reopen, like the Blue Note in Columbia, are still assessing the situation before deciding to open their doors again.