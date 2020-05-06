Guns N’ Roses Announce Children’s Book

Guns N’ Roses are releasing a children’s book this fall called Sweet Child O’Mine. The book was created in collaboration with bestselling thriller author James Patterson (who also does children’s books, it seems) and illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin. Per People, it follows the adventures of two young girls who grew up touring alongside the band — the characters are based on the daughter and niece of GNR manager Fernando Lebeis.

“As a longtime fan of Guns N’ Roses, I’m thrilled to partner with the band in bringing their famed hit song to life on the page,” Patterson said in a statement. “Sweet Child O’Mine is a story that I know kids will love reading and that parents will love singing along to.”

Cute! The book will hit stores this fall. Do “Live And Let Die” next!