Joe Goddard & Hayden Thorpe – “Unknown Song”

Former Wild Beasts singer Hayden Thorpe has released one solo album, last year’s Diviner, since his band broke up a few years ago. And now, BrooklynVegan reports that he’s teaming up with Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard, his Domino labelmate, for a brand new single called “Unknown Song.”

“The lockdown has really made it apparent how music allows us to feel a synchronicity with our fellow beings. In the absence of touch, music is that sensual meeting point,” Thorpe says in a statement. Goddard adds, “We are in the midst of a crisis but gaining that new appreciation of dancing together is a small positive that I hope to hold onto after all of this.”

“Unknown Song” showcases both artists at their best, with Thorpe’s signature falsetto rising above a thumping electronic groove that recalls Erasure in its soaring chorus. Listen below.