The Streets – “Where The F* & K Did April Go”

The Streets teamed up with Tame Impala last month on the new single “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better.” And today, UK quasi-rapper Mike Skinner is back with that song’s B-side, “Where The F* & K Did April Go.”

“I wrote this last week,” Skinner says. “It’s a weird time isn’t it. We were looking forward to the summer just like everyone else, festivals and gigs all there, new music, new stage set — but this has taken the wind from everyone’s sails. And none of us know quite how to cope with it all. I just wrote a tune the same way other people might talk to a therapist!”

While “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better” will be featured on the Streets’ upcoming mixtape None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive, “Where The F* & K Did April Go” will not be. Listen to it below.

“Where The F*&K Did April Go” is out now. None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive is out 7/10 via Island Records. Pre-order it here.