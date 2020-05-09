Screaming Trees’ Gary Lee Conner Addresses Mark Lanegan’s “Vicious And Petty” Memoir

Mark Lanegan, the alternative rock veteran and former Screaming Trees frontman with a voice like aged bourbon, just published his new memoir Sing Backwards And Weep. It is, by most accounts, a raw, unflinching, and gripping account of Lanegan’s years of hard living and questionable decisions. It’s also pissed a few people off.

In the book, Lanegan talks a lot of shit. He tells the story of how he almost got into a physical fight with Liam Gallagher of Oasis, describing Gallagher as “an obvious poser,” “a playground bully,” “a total pussy,” and a “phony motherfucker” and effectively reigniting their feud on Twitter over two decades later. In an excerpt we published on the site yesterday, Lanegan recalls choking Ministry’s Al Jourgensen out for being rude and greedy with his heroin.

And Lanegan’s old Howling Branches — sorry, Screaming Trees bandmates don’t seem too thrilled either. Screaming Trees guitarist Gary Lee Conner posted a statement addressing Lanegan’s book on Facebook on Facebook this week. Conner says that he only managed to read “a few pages” of Sing Backwards And Weep but calls it “vicious and petty,” which, OK, yeah, probably fair: