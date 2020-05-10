Bad Bunny Just Dropped Another Surprise Album, Las Que No Iban A Salir

Bad Bunny has just surprise released a new album called Las Que No Iban A Salir. It’s the reggaeton superstar’s second new album of the year following February’s YHLQMDLG, which he also released with little warning. The new album features guest appearances from Don Omar, Yandel, Jhay Cortez, Nicky Jam, Gabriela, and Zion & Lennox.

In an Instagram Live stream last week, Bad Bunny previewed a few of these songs and hinted that they might be released soon.

Stream it below — it’s also available as a YouTube playlist.