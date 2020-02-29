Stream Bad Bunny’s New Album YHLQMDLG

Bad Bunny released his new album YHLQMDLG, the follow-up to 2018’s X 100PRE, last night. That stands for “Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana,” which means “I do what I want to do” in Spanish. In addition to Bad Bunny, the 20-track LP features appearances from Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA, Sech, Duki, and more.

The Puerto Rican trap star announced the album just two days ago during his appearance on Fallon, during which he performed and wore a shirt that read “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt” in Spanish, a reference to the murder of trans woman Alexa Negrón Luciano in Puerto Rico.

Stream YHLQMDLG in full below.

YHLQMDLG is out now.