Doja Cat’s “Say So” Tops Hot 100, Giving Nicki Minaj Her First #1

Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix featuring Nicki Minaj is the new #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. The track jumps up from the #6 spot. It beat out Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyoncé, which is now at #2 after rising from #4.

Notably, it’s Minaj’s first-ever song at the top of the chart. She broke the record for the longest wait for a first #1 song. “Say So” is her 109th song to be on the chart, but none before this have been #1. Her chart debut happened in February 2010 as a featured guest on Lil Wayne’s “Knockout.” Her highest-charting song before this was “Anaconda,” which stalled out at #2 in 2014. The “Say So” remix is her 18th song in the Top 10.

Some other fun stats, per Billboard: Minaj is now tied with Elvis Presley for the fourth most number of entries on the Hot 100 (though Presley’s career stretches back before the Hot 100 was a thing). The “Say So” remix is only the sixth song to top the chart that is credited to two solo women, the most recent being Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX’s “Fancy” in 2014.

Elsewhere on the charts, Drake’s “Toosie Slide” slid from #3 to #4, though he debuted in the Top 10 with the Playboy Carti-featuring “Pain 1993″ at #7, which appears on his new project Dark Lane Demo Tapes. Over on the album chart, it debuted at #2, beaten out by Kenny Chesney’s Here And Now, ending a decade-long streak of Drake albums debuting at the top of the Billboard 200.