Watch Lou Barlow Play A New Dinosaur Jr. Song In His Laundry Room

Dinosaur Jr. released their last album, Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not, back in 2016, and they finally have another one ready to go. Lou Barlow did a livestream from his laundry room yesterday and said that producer John Agnello had just finished mixing the next Dino Jr. record remotely.

“There’s been a lot of cancelled Dinosaur Jr. stuff, too, but we have a record so we have something to offer this year,” he said. He played a new song that’ll appear on the album — apparently he contributed two songs to it, this being one of them, and had a third that he didn’t finish because of the pandemic.

Watch the new song and the full performance below.