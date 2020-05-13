CHAI – “Ready Cheeky Pretty”

Last year, CHAI released a really great album, PUNK — it was our Album Of The Week when it came out — and they re-emerged a couple months ago with a new single, “No More Cake.” Today, they’re back with another one, “Ready Cheeky Pretty,” a densely-layered track built around the Japanese band’s endlessly positive affirmations. “Keep it real/ Let’s free your instinct/ Imperfect is perfect,” they chant on this one. Here’s the band’s exclamatory statement about the song:

KEEP IT REAL Go back to the real you! It’s all about moving forward and living by instinct! To go forward with the voice of your heart! Nothing symbolizes this more for us than the carefree nature, strength, and purity of a monkey. We pay homage to this in Ready Cheeky Pretty because we feel that animals have the ability to be REAL more than humans. It’s this type of song! Take a listen!

Watch a video for the track below.

“Ready Cheeky Pretty” is out now.