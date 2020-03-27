CHAI – “No More Cake”

The Japanese band CHAI, who are both pop and punk and yet decidedly not pop-punk, are back with a new song. Like much of their music, “No More Cake” is a weird, bafflingly catchy interrogation of beauty standards. But unlike much of their music, “No More Cake” is sung mostly in English: “Thank you for reminding me your daily makeup routine/ But look at you/ That’s way too much/ That’s way too much/ You’re not a cake.” Plus, there’s this great bit: “I can’t recognize you anymore/ I want to eat the cake, it’s not a face.” As CHAI explain in a statement that accompanies the track:

You know how I feel about make-up? I feel like make-up has the ability to allow you to be who you want to be.

It’s that super awesome, sparkling kind of magic! Yes you can paint over with it, even recreate with it but…

doesn’t that make it just like decorations?

The same as a cake no? Because, I’m the original!

There’s no reason to become someone else right?

My color is only for me to decide!

“what’s attractive to us?”, is something CHAI will MAKE♡

and of course eat as much CAKE as possible! It’s this type of song! Take a listen〜

The song comes with a visually striking video from director Hideto Hotta that goes all-in on their particular “neo-kawaii” aesthetic, and you can watch and listen to “No More Cake” below.