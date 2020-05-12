Arkansas Governor Will Issue Cease And Desist To Stop Travis McCready Concert This Week

For those about to rock, we refute you. That’s the message Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is sending Bishop Gunn frontman Travis McCready, the country-rocker who was planning to perform the first proper rock concert of the post-COVID era in Fort Smith this week.

Tickets for McCready’s solo show at TempleLive this Friday were sold in “fan pods” designed to establish social distancing among concertgoers. The venue’s capacity has been reduced by 80%, and face masks are required. However, Gov. Hutchinson hasn’t cleared live music to begin again until Monday, 5/18, and then only shows with 50 people or less in attendance. The governor announced over the weekend that McCready’s concert does not meet the standards established by the Department Of Health.

Now, Hutchinson has indicated that he will issue a cease and desist order preventing the show from moving forward. As Little Rock’s Fox 16 reports, at his daily briefing Tuesday, the governor explained that he is barring the concert because it violates both the timing and capacity restrictions set forth by the state, and the event’s organizers did not seek the necessary approval from the Department Of Health. “In terms of the concert,” Hutchinson said, “there will be a cease and desist order that will be issued by the Department Of Health directing that that concert not take place, which is an official legal order and directive that will go out.”

You can see the governor’s comments on the McCready concert about 23 minutes into the footage below.