Spielbergs – “Go!”

Norwegian Band To Watch Spielbergs play huge, anthemic, punch-the-sky indie rock. And now they’re back with their first new music since 2019’s Running All The Way Home EP, a new installment in Adult Swim’s 2019-2020 Singles series.

“Go!” — pretty much the perfect Spielbergs song title — reunites the band with Tord Øverland Knudsen, the producer behind their debut album This Is Not The End. The song, completed just before Oslo went into lockdown, is a catchily melody onslaught of guitar.

“I find myself looking back a lot. Looking back in regret, looking back in anger,” singer and guitarist Mads Baklien says in a statement. “It leads to nothing. So I’ve decided to look forward. But the only problem is I don’t know where the fuck I’m going. So I just keep doing what I’ve always done. Going nowhere.” Listen below.