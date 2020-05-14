Dan Snaith and Kieran Hebden, better known to most of us as Caribou and Four Tet, have both been making forward-thinking club music since before the turn of the millennium, and they’re longtime friends. (They released a split single, for instance, way back in 2011.) Right now, both of them have new albums out. Caribou released Suddenly in February, and Four Tet dropped Sixteen Oceans in March. Today, we get to hear what happens when Four Tet gets ahold of a Caribou track.

Right now, Caribou is releasing a series of remixes of the tracks from Suddenly. The prolific remixer Morgan Geist has already remixed “Never Come Back,” a warm and organic house track from Suddenly. Now Four Tet has taken on the same song. Hebden has kept Snaith’s piano line and repeating vocal sample, but he’s turned the song into a twisting, warping eight-minute techno jam. It’s a whole lot more unrelenting now.

In a press release, Snaith says:

Kieran is already part of my music before he remixes it. He spent hours listening to drafts of tracks from Suddenly and giving me feedback, as he has done with my previous albums. I love that when people think of us as musical allies that they are seeing something real and genuine, not music industry artifice. We are the closest friends — so much so that I feel like we are family — and I love that people who listen to our music can feel that. So of course I thought of Kieran as the person to take on remixing “Never Come Back.” Needless to say, he has smashed it — creating a warped and beautiful techno banger that, as its inclusion in his recent Boiler Room stream showed, will get people dancing whatever the circumstances.

Here’s the Four Tet remix:

While we’re at it, here’s the Morgan Geist remix of the same song:

Also, Caribou was supposed spend spring on a North American tour that included dates on Coachella. He’s just announced that tour’s postponed dates, now set to take place in October around the rescheduled Coachella. Check out those dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

10/14 – Houston,TX @ White Oak ^

10/15 – Dallas, TX @ Granada ^

10/16 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

10.17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

10/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

10/20 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

10/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera *

10/23 – Hamilton, ON @ Studio Theatre *

10/24 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus *

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (matinee) *

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

10/28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

10/30 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre *

^ with ela minus

* with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Fingers crossed on those tour dates. Suddenly is out now on Merge. Check out our interview with Caribou here.