Best Coast – “Scooby Doo Theme Song” & Rico Nasty – “My Little Alien”

The soundtrack from the new Scooby Doo movie Scoob! is out today. Earlier this week, when details on the soundtrack dropped, we learned that it brought together a remarkable combination of artists including Best Coast, Rico Nasty, and Charlie Puth. Puth’s offering, a duet with Lennon Stella called “Summer Feelings,” was already out, and now we get to hear the others.

Best Coast’s contribution is a cover of the classic Scooby Doo theme song — you know, “Scooby Dooby Doo/ Where are you?” — which, frankly, suits Bethany Cosentino’s brand of West Coast guitar-pop just fine. The Rico Nasty track, “My Little Alien,” errs on her pop side. No viciously raunchy bars here, just a catchy hook.

Scoob! The Album also includes songs from Pink Sweat$, Jack Harlow, Sage The Gemini, Galantis, R3HAB, A R I Z O N A, Rare Americans, Token, Faouzia, BygTwo3, and an unexpected convergence of country stars Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown with pop upstart Ava Max. [Insert wordless terrified Scooby grunt here.] Hear the Best Coast and Rico Nasty selections below.

SCOOB! The Album is out now on Atlantic. The movie is also out today on VOD, if you should wish to abandon all hope.