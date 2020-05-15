Stream Infant Island’s New Album Beneath

Infant Island are all-in on the screamo revival, and you should be too. The Fredricksburg, Virginia band make music that is atmospheric and pretty and towering and noisy and cathartic all at once, and it fully rules. Their 2018 self-titled album ruled, last month’s Sepulcher EP ruled, and now their newly released album Beneath rules, too.

We already named one of Beneath’s tracks, “Content,” one of the five best songs of the week when it was released last month. It’s still a stunner, flaring up from an ominous breeze to an all-out cyclone in record time. But the rest of the record is just as good, tempering its furious bursts of urgent heaviness with strikingly lovely interludes. You can, and should, listen below.

<a href="http://infantisland.bandcamp.com/album/beneath" target="_blank">Beneath by Infant Island</a>

Beneath is out now via Dog Knights Productions.