Stream Dave Sitek & Daniel Ledinsky’s Debut Neverly Boys Album

Dave Sitek will probably always be known as the formidable sonic architect behind TV On The Radio, but he’s had his hand in a whole bunch of other projects over the years. Back in 2017, he formed a new band called the Neverly Boys with fellow producer and songwriter Daniel Ledinsky. And three years later, they’re finally following up their debut single “Burn, Hollywood, Burn” with a whole album called Dark Side Of Everything. Stream the entire LP below.

Dark Side Of Everything is out now via Alchemy Recordings/BMG.

Tags: Daniel Ledinsky, Dave Sitek, The Neverly Boys