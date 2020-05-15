Stream Dave Sitek & Daniel Ledinsky’s Debut Neverly Boys Album

Dave Sitek will probably always be known as the formidable sonic architect behind TV On The Radio, but he’s had his hand in a whole bunch of other projects over the years. Back in 2017, he formed a new band called the Neverly Boys with fellow producer and songwriter Daniel Ledinsky. And three years later, they’re finally following up their debut single “Burn, Hollywood, Burn” with a whole album called Dark Side Of Everything. Stream the entire LP below.
i couldn’t be happier about releasing this record. “The Dark Side of Everything” by the new band i started with my friends (@theneverlyboys ). thank you to all those who have contributed time and effort and helped along the way. out tonight (9pm west coast ) on all platforms. and thank you to all who have shown us love and spread the word. eternal gratitude to all. be well ❤️❤️❤️
Dark Side Of Everything is out now via Alchemy Recordings/BMG.