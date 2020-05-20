Watch Neil Young Play An Awesome Acoustic Set For His Chickens

Every couple of weeks during self-isolation, Neil Young has been inviting audiences into his home in the Rockies through his Fireside Session live performance series, which are shot by his wife Daryl Hannah. He’s done four of them so far. For his fifth and latest one, he stepped away from the fire and took us out to his barnyard, performing on an acoustic guitar while surrounded by his chickens, horses, and an alpaca named Lazlo.

This time around, he played Storytone’s “Tumbleweed,” “Old Man” and the title track from his 1972 album Harvest and Harvest Moon’s “War Of Man,” “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere” from his 1969 album of the same name, and the title track from his shelved 1975 album Homegrown, which is finally seeing an official release next month. (He recently shared “Try” from that one.)

The chickens seem really into it! You can watch the new Barnyard Session over on the Neil Young Archive.