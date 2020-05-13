Neil Young – “Try” (Feat. Levon Helm & Emmylou Harris)

Neil Young has a ton going on. He has multiple archival releases in the works right now, in addition to his frequent quarantine Fireside Sessions and a steady drip of new music. One of those archival releases he has planned is coming out next month. It’s the release of his legendary shelved 1975 album Homegrown, which he decided not to put out because “it was a little too personal,” as he said in a Rolling Stone interview at the time.

But Homegrown is now set for a 6/19 release, and today a new song called “Try” popped up on Young’s website. It features Levon Helm on drums and Emmylou Harris on backup vocals, alongside Young’s other collaborators. The track was recorded at the Quadrafonic Sound Studios in December of 1974.

You can listen to “Try” over on the Neil Young Archives.