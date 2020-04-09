Neil Young – “Shut It Down 2020″

Neil Young has been keeping himself busy in quarantine. The legendary folk-rocker and his wife Daryl Hannah have been periodically inviting us into their cozy home in Telluride, Colorado for Young’s acoustic Fireside Sessions series. And now he’s recorded a new version of “Shut It Down,” a song from last year’s Colorado album with Crazy Horse.

“Shut It Down 2020″ was inspired by fans reaching out to Young to tell him that the song has taken on a whole new relevance and poignancy in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. In addition to Young, “Shut It Down 2020” features Billy Talbot on bass and vocals, Ralph Molina on drums and vocals, and Nils Lofgren on guitar and vocals. And the video, created by Young and Hannah, pairs studio footage with scenes from the pandemic. In a statement, Young adds:

These are uncertain times. I wish you all the best as you care for our sick, the young and old who we love so much. Sending the best wishes to all the health care and government workers all over the world, to all the scientists who will learn and share with us the best ways to ensure survival in our world challenged. Let’s all work together and stay positive that we will find a way. With love to all, in all walks of life, all political persuasions, all colors. We will succeed working together for the good of our world as we are here together, hanging in the balance of nature.

Watch and listen below.