Omni – “Constant Reminder”

The nervy Atlanta trio Omni released their latest album, Networker, last year through their new home at Sub Pop. Just last week, they put out two covers, one of Billy Joel and another of 10cc. And today they’re sharing a previously unreleased track called “Constant Reminder” through Adult Swim’s singles series that dates back to their 2017 sophomore album.

“We recorded it during the Multi-task sessions,” the band said in a statement. “But its energy didn’t quite find a place in the album sequence. We love it’s odd arrangement and rambunctious nature, it felt like it always needed to be a single. We’re very pleased for it to finally come out with Adult Swim.”

Listen to it below.