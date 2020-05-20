PUP Launch Pandemic-Appropriate Jigsaw Puzzle

Devo are selling face masks and energy domes with face shields, the Wu-Tang Clan is selling “Protect Ya Hands” hand sanitizer, and now PUP are selling another quarantine essential: jigsaw puzzles.

“Sadness: one of humanity’s most important emotions,” the Toronto pop-punk quartet write in the product description. “And what better way to distract from that sadness than by painstakingly re-constituting an image from 1000 misshapen pieces?”

The completed 1000-piece puzzle depicts Nes Vuckovic’s cover artwork for PUP’s 2019 album Morbid Stuff with a contemporary twist — face masks instead of blindfolds. It’ll set you back $30 and ship in late June. Buy one here.