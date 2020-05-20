PUP Launch Pandemic-Appropriate Jigsaw Puzzle

Devo are selling face masks and energy domes with face shields, the Wu-Tang Clan is selling “Protect Ya Hands” hand sanitizer, and now PUP are selling another quarantine essential: jigsaw puzzles.
“Sadness: one of humanity’s most important emotions,” the Toronto pop-punk quartet write in the product description. “And what better way to distract from that sadness than by painstakingly re-constituting an image from 1000 misshapen pieces?”
The completed 1000-piece puzzle depicts Nes Vuckovic’s cover artwork for PUP’s 2019 album Morbid Stuff with a contemporary twist — face masks instead of blindfolds. It’ll set you back $30 and ship in late June. Buy one here.
A Morbid Stuff puzzle? With artwork updated for these strange times? 1000 pieces, you say? With an upper left corner as annoying as the band who created the music? Oh yeah baby it’s available for pre-order now! https://t.co/5M8DoBvU90 pic.twitter.com/5B3kZAkkQe
— PUP (@puptheband) May 18, 2020