The Spirit Of The Beehive – “The Door Is Open”

Last we heard from Philly indie-rock experimentalists the Spirit Of The Beehive was 2018’s mixtape-style album Hypnic Jerks. Today they’re back with a new song that continues to defy definition.

“The Door Is Open” maintains the same groove and texture throughout and is less than two and a half minutes long, but it feels longer and more expansive than that — and not in a patience-testing way. It’s amazing that they made such a short track feel like such a dreamy journey. Listen below.

“The Door Is Open” is available to purchase (but not stream) at Bandcamp. It’s out via Found Footage Ltd., billed as “a new web store / label / online gallery.”