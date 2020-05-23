Lana Del Rey Defends “Controversial Post,” References New Wave Of Feminism

Lana Del Rey pretty much set the whole-ass internet on fire the other day. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Lana announced a new album and two books of poetry — at the end of a lengthy statement about how she’s “fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent abusive relationships all over the world.”

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating, etc — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever i want — without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorising abuse???????” she wrote.

A lot of people had a lot of feelings about the post in question. Del Rey herself responded to some of the criticism on Instagram, saying, “Bro. This is sad to make it about a WOC issue when I’m talking about my favorite singers…And this is the problem with society today, not everything is about whatever you want it to be. It’s exactly the point of my post — there are certain women that culture doesn’t want to have a voice it may not have to do with race I don’t know what it has to do with.”

And now she’s posted an entirely new statement to Instagram defending her previous remarks. “I want to say that I remain firm in my clarity and stance in that what I was writing about was the importance of self advocacy for the more delicate and often dismissed, softer female personality,” she wrote, “and that there does have to be room for that type in what will inevitably become a new wave/3rd wave of feminism that is rapidly approaching. Watch!”

Read her full comment below.

A couple of final notes on my “controversial post” that’s not controversial at all. Despite the feedback I’ve heard from several people that I mentioned in a complementary way, whether it be Ariana or Doja Cat — I want to say that I remain firm in my clarity and stance in that what I was writing about was the importance of self advocacy for the more delicate and often dismissed, softer female personality, and that there does have to be room for that type in what will inevitably become a new wave/3rd wave of feminism that is rapidly approaching. Watch! Perhaps I could’ve given more context to my post by mentioning the title of the second book that would be out next March called behind the iron gates — insights from an institution I’m sorry that the folks who I can only assume are super trump/pence supporters or hyper liberals or flip-flopping headline grabbing critics can’t read and want to make it a race war, when in fact the issue was with *female critics and *female alternative artists who are dissociated from their own fragility and sexuality and berate more sexually liberated artists like myself and the women I mentioned. But in truth making it about race says so much more about you than it does about me — you want the drama, you don’t want to believe that a woman could be beautiful, strong, and fragile at the same time, loving and all inclusive by making personal reparations simply for the joy of doing it. Nothing new here in your reaction. Same as ten years ago when a million think pieces came out about me feigning emotional fragility or lying about coming from no money when that was the truth. My aim and my message are clear. That I have control of my own story. If the women I mention don’t wanna be associated with me that’s absolutely fine by me.

Doja Cat — one of the artists singled out by name in Lana’s original post, who’s facing a whole lot of online criticism of her own at the moment — has responded. Sort of. She commented “Gang sunk that dunker,” then deleted it, then changed her Twitter handle to “GANG?,” then tweeted part of the same phrase.