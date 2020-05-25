Just the other day, Sleigh Bells’ landmark debut Treats turned 10 years old. In another version of 2020, perhaps they’d be gearing up to celebrate that anniversary by taking Treats on the road for some special shows. But instead, Alexis Krauss has found something else to do while in quarantine: covering one of the best Guns N’ Roses songs.

The Brooklyn venue Saint Vitus has an ongoing series called Two Minutes To Late Night, a metal-themed parody of late night shows. It’s hosted by comedian Jordan Olds, who plays Gwarsenio Hall. And lately they’ve been corralling some all-star metal band cover sessions — all recorded remotely. Back in March, they took on “Weird Al” Yankovic’s “Dare To Be Stupid.” And now, a new lineup — featuring Olds, Krauss, Poison The Well’s Ryan Primack, Cloak’s Bill C. Robinson, and High On Fire’s Chris Maggio — have offered a rendition of “Rocket Queen,” the epic closer from GNR’s classic debut Appetite For Destruction.

Here’s the message the program shared with the cover:

Sweet content o’ mine! We got some of our favorite musicians to cover the best Guns ‘N’ Roses song about space travelin’ royalty from the comfort of their own bedrooms … This is our seventh bedroom cover (!!!) made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we’re going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at www.honorableswords.com

Olds handles vocals at first, with Krauss joining him on the chorus and then taking the lead for the second half of “Rocket Queen.” Check it out below, along with Guns N’ Roses’ original.