Bad Moves – “Cape Henlopen”

Bad Moves are a punky indie-pop band from Washington, DC, and they released an extremely fun debut album called Tell No One a couple of years ago. This summer, they’ll follow it up with the darker-but-still-fun new LP Untenable, which they recorded with Hop Along guitarist Joe Reinhart on board as producer. We’ve already posted the early single “Party With The Kids Who Want To Party With You” and “End Of Time.” Today, they’ve dropped a third one.

Today, they’ve shared “Cape Henlopen,” a fast and catchy song about looking for a moment of transcendence on a Delaware beach. The riffs are big and sticky, and the chorus really finds liftoff. There’s a music video that’s entirely made up of still images; director Christopher Good shot it during quarantine. Check it out below.

In a press release, the band says:

Can we see ourselves without seeing how we’re perceived by others? Identity is so personal, yet so often shaped by expectations and assumptions outside of our control. “Cape Henlopen” is about a moment of escape from those external forces: freedom from a gendered gaze, from a system that imposes binary ideals and demands certainty about who we are, leaving just a feeling of bliss on a deserted beach in Delaware.

Untenable is out 6/26 (digital) and 7/3 (physical) on Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here.