Stream Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist’s Surprise New Album Alfredo

Yesterday, Indiana rap hardhead Freddie Gibbs and veteran producer the Alchemist both started teasing something on social media. Now we know what that something is: a whole new collaborative album called Alfredo. What a welcome surprise!

This isn’t Gibbs and the Alchemist’s first rodeo; they’ve worked together a few times before. The Alchemist produced every track on FETTI, Gibbs’ 2018 full-length collab with Curren$y. And most recently, Gibbs appeared on a track on the Alchemist and Detroit rapper Boldy James’ album The Price Of Tea In China.

In addition to Gibbs, Alfredo features guest appearances from Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Tyler, The Creator. Gibbs and the Alchemist just shared the project’s first single and opening track, the killer “1985,” earlier today. And now you can already stream the entire LP below.

Alfredo is out now.