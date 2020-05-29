Earlier this year, the Flaming Lips released a whole new collaborative album with Deap Vally under the name Deap Lips, which was also called Deap Lips. Their most recent full-length album, King’s Mouth: Music And Songs, came out last year, first as a vinyl-only Record Store Day exclusive and then a few months later as a proper release.

Last month, Wayne Coyne and company shared a cover of George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” that they did for the movie Arkansas. Today, they’re back with a new track all of their own named “Flowers Of Neptune 6,” featuring fellow psychedelic luminary Kacey Musgraves. In a press release, Coyne writes:

“Flowers Of Neptune 6″ track started off as a very evocative series of melodies that Steven Drozd had woven together. The first time he played it for me I was stunned by its emotional flow. The 3 sections (well they seem like sections to me) seemed to hint at an older, mature mind reflecting back into a journey from younger innocence then starting to learn and understand and keeps going into the panic of becoming one with the world. The opening lyric “Yellow sun is going down so slow…Doing acid and watching the light-bugs glow like tiny spaceships in a row…” is the coolest thing I’ll ever know…and is a combination of blissful, innocent, psychedelic experiences that Steven and Kacey Musgraves (she sings harmony with me on the track) and myself all discussed.

Watch the video below.