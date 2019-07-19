Stream The Flaming Lips’ New Album King’s Mouth: Music And Songs

Back in April, the Flaming Lips released 4,000 gold vinyl copies of a new full-length album called King’s Mouth: Music And Songs exclusively for Record Store Day. Now the follow-up to 2017’s Oczy Mlody is becoming more widely available.

The new album, as many other Flaming Lips albums are, is a grandiose, fantasy-laden concept album about a giant king who dies saving his subjects from an avalanche. Mick Jones from the Clash narrates. Also, King’s Mouth serves as the environmental soundtrack for frontman Wayne Coyne’s immersive, psychedelic art installation of the same name.

After digitally releasing two King’s Mouth tracks, “All For The Life Of The City” and “Giant Baby,” the Lips have seen fit to release the entire album on streaming services, starting today.

Listen to King’s Mouth: Music And Songs below.

King’s Mouth: Music And Songs is out now via Warner Bros.