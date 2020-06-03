Reunited North Carolina indie rock heroes Archers Of Loaf may not be touring this year after all thanks to COVID-19, but they’re continuing to roll out their first new songs in 22 years. So far we’ve heard “Raleigh Days” and a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Street Fighting Man,” and now another new original has gone online.

The band and its record label have not shared details on all this, but new track “Talking Over Talk” appears to be the A-side from a single also featuring “Cruel Reminder.” Elliott Smith’s pre-fame band Heatmiser had a song called “Cruel Reminder,” and the last new Archers single featured a classic cover on Side B, so let’s tentatively assume that’s what is happening.

The single is out next week. Also next week — specifically, on Wednesday, 6/10 at 8PM ET — Eric Bachmann and company are scheduled to host an online viewing session for their What Did You Expect? concert film, followed by a Q&A moderated by journalist Josh Modell. The movie was filmed at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, North Carolina.

Hear “Talking Over Talk” below, where you can also watch What Did You Expect? starting next Wednesday.

“Talking Over Talk” b/w “Cruel Reminder” is out 6/12 on Merge.