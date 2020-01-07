Archers Of Loaf Expand Tour, Confirm New Music In 2020

Before going on hiatus at the end of the decade, Archers Of Loaf — the band fronted by Eric Bachmann, later of Crooked Fingers — were responsible for some of the finest scrappy, scruffy music in the 1990s underground, including “Web In Front,” a contender for the greatest indie rock song of all time. They embarked on a series of reunions throughout the 2010s but haven’t released any new music since 1998 swan song White Trash Heroes. That will change in 2020.

The band has been talking about making a new album since 2018, and last month they posted a teaser suggesting some kind of grand return this year. Now they’ve made it official: Archers Of Loaf hit the studio over the holidays and will release their first new songs in 22 years within the coming months.

Furthermore, they’ve expanded their 2020 tour dates, adding shows in Woodstock, Asheville, Birmingham, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. Check out their full itinerary below, where you can watch a video announcing the band’s return.

02/21 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

02/22 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

03/07 Nashville, TN @ Basement East

03/13 Woodstock, NY @ The Colony

03/14 Boston, MA @ Royale

04/10 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

04/11 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/18 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Whenever that new Archers Of Loaf drops, it’ll be on Merge Records.