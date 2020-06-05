Shamir – “Something That’s Worth My Praises”

Today is the latest Bandcamp day of the pandemic, when the site waives its share of revenue to try and help out artists. But this one also comes with a whole bunch of artists donating that revenue to causes that are important right now as people around the country are protesting in a fight for justice and police reform following the murder of George Floyd. There is a whole bunch of new music on Bandcamp today as a result, including a new song from Shamir.

Shamir just released an album, Cataclysm, in March. But ever since he abandoned the squiggly dance-pop that first brought him notoriety in favor of scuzzy ’90s-indebted indie-pop, he’s also been pretty prolific. He’s promising that he’ll have another album out this year, and that there’ll be a single next week. But before that, he’s also got another new song called “Something That’s Worth My Praises” up on Bandcamp today.

On Twitter, Shamir said that the song will only be available for 24 hours. All proceeds will be split between the Center For Black Equity, the Philly chapter of BLM, and the Philadelphia Bail Fund. “Something That’s Worth My Praises” is built on a slithering groove and watery guitars, with Shamir’s trademark voice floating high above the song’s graininess. Check it out below.

<a href="http://shamir.bandcamp.com/track/something-thats-worth-my-praises" target="_blank">Something That's Worth My Praises by Shamir</a>

You can download “Something That’s Worth My Praises” over at Bandcamp.