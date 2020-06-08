Two years ago, the Cartoon Network debuted Craig Of The Creek, an animated show about a kid and his two best friends having imagination-driven adventures in the woods near their houses. Pop-punk auteur Jeff Rosenstock wrote and recorded the show’s theme song. Today, Craig Of The Creek is airing “In The Key Of The Creek,” its first-ever musical episode. Rosenstock wrote all the songs.

Just last month, Rosenstock dropped the great surprise album NO DREAM. Today, the Cartoon Network has released a 10-minute soundtrack for the Craig Of The Creek musical episode. That means we’ve basically gotten two surprise Jeff Rosenstock albums in a few weeks. But the two albums aren’t exactly the same. NO DREAM is about guilt and self-recrimination in late-capitalist dystopia. In The Key Of The Creek is about having fun with your friends even if it’s raining outside.

All the songs on the Craig Of The Creek soundtrack sound very much like Jeff Rosenstock joints, but it’s fun hearing those big, howling hooks being sung in other voices. Most of the show’s cast, including former Saturday Night Live castmember Noël Wells, take vocal turns. (Sadly, we do not get to hear Terry Crews, who plays Craig’s father, singing a Jeff Rosenstock song. Maybe next musical episode.) Stream the soundtrack below.

Check out this fun behind-the-scenes voice recording with Philip Solomon for the first ever MUSICAL episode of #CraigOfTheCreek! 🎤🎵 Watch it Monday 6/8 at 10a or stream NOW on the CN App! https://t.co/jRokz3daaZ#CartoonNetwork #musical pic.twitter.com/XyE9Elml9H — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) June 7, 2020

“In The Key Of The Creek” is airing today, and you you subscribe to the Cartoon Network app, you can watch it here.