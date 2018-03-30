Check Out Jeff Rosenstock’s Craig Of The Creek Theme Song

On Jeff Rosenstock’s most recent album, POST-, his cathartic shout-along ballads navigate adulthood in present-day America— through a handheld screen and under a moron-led government. So it seems appropriately escapist (and, perhaps, surprisingly carefree) that Rosenstock scores Cartoon Network’s new show, Craig Of The Creek, which is about three friends exploring an imaginary kids-only wilderness.

In an Instagram post, Rosenstock said he wrote “almost two hours of new music for this show so far.” He goes on to thank the show’s creators for “making a show that is super funny and easy to watch over and over again.”

The theme song is definitely a theme song, zippy and bouncy like the characters it portrays. But the wistful lullaby that plays during the end credits sounds like something I’d actually listen to. Listen to both below.